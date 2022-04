Ross, David L.



March 3, 1964 - December 29, 2021



Age 57 - Preceded in death by parents, Don and Jeri Ross; and brother, Randy. Survived by brothers, Ron (Jean), Don (Shelly); nephews, Jason (Jennifer), Jake (Nicole), Michael; nieces, Jamie (Keith) Herrman, Tina; and a host of other loving family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with a VISITATION 1 hour prior from 10–11am at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel.







ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 7, 2022.