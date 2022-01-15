Sappenfield, David W.
February 11, 1943 - January 14, 2022
David W. Sappenfield, age 78, passed away on January 14, 2022. Dave was born on February 11, 1943, in Omaha, the son of Clyde and Vera Sappenfield of Blair, NE. Dave grew up in Blair and graduated in 1961. He was blessed with two daughters, Lori and Jill. Dave was a dedicated employee of the U. S. Postal Service in Blair for 37 years, after which he began working at Baxter Chrysler in Omaha, continuing for more than 18 years.
Dave and Madonna were married on March 23, 1974, in Blair and made their home in Omaha for the next 47-plus years. Dave and Madonna enjoyed traveling and cruising, watching Husker football, and spending cherished time with family and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his two daughters, Lori Polen and Jill Halsey; parents, Clyde and Vera (Lamb) Sappenfield. He is survived by his wife, Madonna; sister, Kay Beth Frahm; nephews: Mark Frahm, Kevin Frahm (Carol), Brent Frahm (Val), and Paul Andersen (Mariann); niece, Pam Santos (Daniel); several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral arrangements include VISITATION from 11am to 1pm on Monday, January 24th at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 1pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 3:30pm, Blair Cemetery in Blair, NE. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, or to the family for later designation.
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23, 2022.