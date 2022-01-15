Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David W. Sappenfield
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Sappenfield, David W.

February 11, 1943 - January 14, 2022

David W. Sappenfield, age 78, passed away on January 14, 2022. Dave was born on February 11, 1943, in Omaha, the son of Clyde and Vera Sappenfield of Blair, NE. Dave grew up in Blair and graduated in 1961. He was blessed with two daughters, Lori and Jill. Dave was a dedicated employee of the U. S. Postal Service in Blair for 37 years, after which he began working at Baxter Chrysler in Omaha, continuing for more than 18 years.

Dave and Madonna were married on March 23, 1974, in Blair and made their home in Omaha for the next 47-plus years. Dave and Madonna enjoyed traveling and cruising, watching Husker football, and spending cherished time with family and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his two daughters, Lori Polen and Jill Halsey; parents, Clyde and Vera (Lamb) Sappenfield. He is survived by his wife, Madonna; sister, Kay Beth Frahm; nephews: Mark Frahm, Kevin Frahm (Carol), Brent Frahm (Val), and Paul Andersen (Mariann); niece, Pam Santos (Daniel); several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements include VISITATION from 11am to 1pm on Monday, January 24th at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 1pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 3:30pm, Blair Cemetery in Blair, NE. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, or to the family for later designation.

To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
24
Service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
24
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Blair Cemetery
Blair, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Madonna & Family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I knew David in high school and he was a great person to be around and he will be missed.
Marlin Brant
School
January 24, 2022
Madonna I wanted to send my condolences and heartfelt blessings. It was my pleasure to work with Dave in this short time at Brookstone. Sending you blessings and prayers at this time.
Tammy Meyer
January 23, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to you Madonna during this tough time.
Sheryl Cloyd
January 23, 2022
Madonna, our thoughts and prayers are with you. We have such fond memories of all the fun times we shared. David was such a happy guy and full of good laughs. He will be missed. God bless you and your family.
Don and Judy Incontro
January 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results