Schlotzhauer, David RudolphJanuary 20, 1926 - December 11, 2021Age 95. David was a WWII Veteran.Preceded in death by wife, Katharine; parents, William and Mary Ruth Schlotzhauer; brother, Robert T. Scholtzhauer; sister, Mildred Sappenfield; son-in-law, Richard Barnhart. Survived by his children: Connie Schlotzhauer Barnhart, David M. Schlotzhauer, David W. Clements (Sherri), Theresa L. Guinan (Richard), Michael E. Clements, Lynette R. Wieger (Edward), Larry L. Clements; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.Private Family Service at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Scholtzhauer obituary.Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA. Military Honors: U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Memorials to Open Door Mission, Sienna Francis House or Town & Country Animal Shelter.