Omaha World-Herald
David Rudolph Schlotzhauer
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Schlotzhauer, David Rudolph

January 20, 1926 - December 11, 2021

Age 95. David was a WWII Veteran.

Preceded in death by wife, Katharine; parents, William and Mary Ruth Schlotzhauer; brother, Robert T. Scholtzhauer; sister, Mildred Sappenfield; son-in-law, Richard Barnhart. Survived by his children: Connie Schlotzhauer Barnhart, David M. Schlotzhauer, David W. Clements (Sherri), Theresa L. Guinan (Richard), Michael E. Clements, Lynette R. Wieger (Edward), Larry L. Clements; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Private Family Service at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Scholtzhauer obituary.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA. Military Honors: U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Memorials to Open Door Mission, Sienna Francis House or Town & Country Animal Shelter.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 15, 2021
