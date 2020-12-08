Stoller, David J.March 3, 1945 - November 30, 2020Phoenix, AZ. David J, "Dave" Stoller, age 75, died on November 30, 2020 in Phoenix. He was originally from Grand Island NE, Omaha, and Council Bluffs, IA before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1997. He was born on March 3, 1945 and graduated from Grand Island High School. After serving in the Air Force and National Guard, he received his BS Degree from University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was a Physical Education, and Health Teacher. He coached boys high school basketball, track, cross country and girls basketball. He then graduated from Peru State with a MS in Educational Administration in 1983. He always said teaching PE was the best job in the world. He retired from teaching after 37 years. He loved golf, Nebraska football, and the College Baseball World Series.He was preceded in death by his parents, Del Stoller and Helen DeHart Stoller; brother, Dale; and sister, Yvonne Webster. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sue; sisters, Wonda (Carl) Symanski, and Della (Marv) Gittins; brother, Dan (Barb) Stoller; children, Mike, Amy, and Tim (Carli) Stoller; grandchildren, Tommy, Nate, Reid, Dayne, Kaden and Tara Stoller; step-children, Rita (Doug) Mason, David Hargett, and John (Casey) Hargett; and step-grandchildren, Taylor Hargett, Isabelle Hargett, Ben Haas, Joel (Mandy) Haas, Colton Mason, Payton Hargett, and Tyler Hargett.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Thursday, December 10th, at 11am at St. Patrick Church, 10815 N 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the Service is limited to 100 people. Interment, with Military Honors will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens beginning at 12:30pm.