David A. Stramel
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN
Stramel, David A.

Age 46 - March 19, 2021

Apple Valley, MN. Survived by his wife, Gretchen; children: Charlie, Sophie, and Cooper; parents: Claire and Sharon; siblings: Anne (Phil) Sandercox and Michelle Stramel; niece and nephews, Jaeca Stramel, Isaiah Stramel, Owen Grace Willem, and George Sandercox; also by other loving relatives and many friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Thursday, March 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave West, Rosemount, MN 55068.

VISITATION: 5-8pm Wednesday, March 24, at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN; and from 10-11am prior to the Service on Thursday at Church.

Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St Josephs Catholic Church
MN
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St Josephs Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave West, Rosemount, MN
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Family of Chris Peters
March 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to you both. I have five adult children, and I can´t imagine going through what the two of you are experiencing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Hugh Cowdin
March 22, 2021
The family of Dan Douglas
March 22, 2021
I´m so sorry to read of David´s death. I was his second grade teacher at St. James in 1982-1983, and David was also a friend of my son Mike. To David´s wife and children, and to the entire Stramel family, I´m thinking of you with love and sympathy.
Jeanne Harrington
March 22, 2021
You have my sincere sympathy. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.
Kathy Krier
March 21, 2021
Brad A. Bostic
March 21, 2021
