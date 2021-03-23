Stramel, David A.
Age 46 - March 19, 2021
Apple Valley, MN. Survived by his wife, Gretchen; children: Charlie, Sophie, and Cooper; parents: Claire and Sharon; siblings: Anne (Phil) Sandercox and Michelle Stramel; niece and nephews, Jaeca Stramel, Isaiah Stramel, Owen Grace Willem, and George Sandercox; also by other loving relatives and many friends.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Thursday, March 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave West, Rosemount, MN 55068.
VISITATION: 5-8pm Wednesday, March 24, at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN; and from 10-11am prior to the Service on Thursday at Church.
Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.