Stramel, David A
Age 46 - March 19, 2021
Apple Valley, MN. Survived by his wife, Gretchen; children: Charlie, Sophie, and Cooper; parents: Claire and Sharon; siblings: Anne (Phil) Sandercox and Michelle Stramel; niece: Jaeca Stramel; also by other loving relatives and many friends.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, 11am Thursday, March 25, at St Josephs Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave West, Rosemount, MN 55068. VISITATION from 5-8pm Wednesday, March 24, at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley; and from 10-11am prior to the Service on Thursday at Church.
