Olney, David W.



Age 73 - November 2, 2020



Survived by loving wife of 24 years, Kathy; daughter, Alyx Olney; stepdaughters, Laura Brockmeyer and Tina English; granddaughter, Taylor Brockmeyer; sisters, Sue (John) Oderkirk and Cheryl (Donn) Nichols, both of New York.



It was David's wishes to be cremated following his donating the gift of life through organ donation. Services at a later date. Memorials suggested to Faith Presbyterian Church or Eastern Nebraska Veterans' Home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.