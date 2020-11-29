Menu
David Wayne Welch
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Welch, David Wayne

September 8, 1945 - November 25, 2020

Age 75. Preceded in death by parents, Marion E. "Buck" and Rosemary Welch; brothers, Charles E. "Tod", Jon P., and Ronald G. Welch; daughter, April Cruso. Survived by wife of 49 years, Betty; children, Michelle, Bryan, Cody, and Julie Welch; grandchildren, Zachary, Alyssa, Trent, Dawson, Savanna, Autumn, Wyatt, Nicole, Michael, and James; brother, Jerry Welch; sister, Mabel Welch.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 1, 3:30-5:30pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines at 5:30pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the service, go to the link at the bottom of the Welch obituary at the website below. Inurnment: Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, IA.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Dec
1
Funeral service
5:30p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
I was so sad to hear of your passing my friend. You and your family have held a special piece of my hear for 40 years. I will miss our lunch outings, birthday calls & messages. You will be greatly missed my friend. RIP. My condolences to your beautiful family. Carrie Strehlow
Carrie Strehlow
November 29, 2020
a loved one
November 28, 2020