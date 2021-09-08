It is with much sadness we report the passing of David in his home on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He is survived by his children, Michael and Melissa; son-in-law, Rory; and grandchildren Leo and Max. In addition to his children, he is survived by his brother, Fred Wedemeyer; and sisters, Kris Saunders and Miki Zuehlke; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Irma Pavlik; mom, Florence Wedemeyer; uncle, Richard Pavlik (aka Uncle Dick); niece, Mandy Zuehlke; and his beloved German Shepherd dogs, Mason, Reuben, Girlie and Riggo.
VISITATION begins Wednesday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday 11am at the Mortuary.
We are so sorry for your loss. May god heal your hurting hearts..
Brenda botos
September 8, 2021
Wedemeyer Family
I am so sorry about Dave's passing, I knew Dave for a very long time he was always very nice me and my family I will miss him a lot, my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family, God Bless You All.
Mike Botos
September 8, 2021
Mike and I were friends going up and Dave was the closest thing to a father I ever had. Dave loved his son so much more than any of us could even realize at the time and because of that love Dave basically took half the neighborhood boys in and gave us someone to look up to and someone to show us how a man should be. Dave devoted so many countless hours entertaining us and his home was always open. I wish I would have had the chance to tell him just how much he meant to me and how grateful I will always be for everything.