Wedemeyer, David James



September 6, 1959 - August 29, 2021



It is with much sadness we report the passing of David in his home on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He is survived by his children, Michael and Melissa; son-in-law, Rory; and grandchildren Leo and Max. In addition to his children, he is survived by his brother, Fred Wedemeyer; and sisters, Kris Saunders and Miki Zuehlke; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Irma Pavlik; mom, Florence Wedemeyer; uncle, Richard Pavlik (aka Uncle Dick); niece, Mandy Zuehlke; and his beloved German Shepherd dogs, Mason, Reuben, Girlie and Riggo.



VISITATION begins Wednesday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday 11am at the Mortuary.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.