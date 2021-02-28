Menu
Rev. David Robert Wendel
1945 - 2021
Wendel, Rev. David Robert

Rev. David Robert Wendel, age 75, Ankeny, IA. David is survived by wife of 54 years, Jane Fritz Wendel of Ankeny, IA; daughters, Jennifer and husband, Jason Krogmann, and Sara and her husband, Gene Greene; grandsons, Noah, Eli and Ethan; his brothers, Steve and wife, Maggie, Mark and wife, Pam; and his sister, Merrianne and husband, Johnny. Also, two sisters-in-law, Leslie Cleaveland and husband Richard Cleaveland, and Rozanne Nelson; his brother-in-law, Lyle Bentley and his wife, Peggy; and many nieces and nephews.

A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held at the Ankeny First United Methodist Church. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family with arrangements. You can watch the Memorial Service on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2pm, at https://boxcast. tv/view/ memorial-service-765506.

Memorials may be directed to Taylor Hospice House of Des Moines and Ankeny First United Methodist Church – Missions.

RIEKEN VIETH FUNERAL HOME

219 Oakland Ave, Oakland, Iowa

712-482-6243

www.riekenfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
https://boxcast. tv/view/ memorial-service-765506, IA
Thinking of you Jane, and remembering Oakland days.
Gay Coombs
April 20, 2021
We are so sorry to hear that David is gone. He was a real help to me in years past. We will miss him. We are keeping you and your family in our prayers.

Fred & Carol Lockard
Friend
February 27, 2021
