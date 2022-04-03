Young, David R.



June 9, 1939 - April 7, 2020



David R. Young was born in St. Louis, MO, on June 9, 1939, and raised in Concordia, KS. He passed away suddenly at his home in Omaha, NE, on April 7, 2020, with his wife Jeannette at his side.



Dave was a high school band director for 51 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Young; and his parents, David A. and Dottie Young. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Young; daughter, Kristi (Paul) Richling; step-daughter, Angela Kroeger; grandsons, Zachary and Tyler Richling; brother, Bill (Joyce) Young; sister, Carol (Charlie) Godbold; and many nieces and nephews.



A CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held April 9, 2022 at Hope Presbyterian Church in Millard at 11am. The Service will be live streamed and recorded. VISITATION will begin at 9am, and lunch will be served following the service.



ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.