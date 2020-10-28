Coleman, Davy Tyrone II
December 31, 1987 - October 24, 2020
He is survived by his parents, Tonya R. Coleman and Davy Coleman Sr.; wife, Erica (Keshia) Coleman, and his children that he adored: Davy Coleman III, Ky'Airah Coleman, Zoey Coleman, and Kennedy Coleman
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 11am Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Forest Lawn.
VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn.
