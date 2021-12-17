Menu
Dawn B. Birkey
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Birkey, Dawn B.

December 25, 1942 - December 14, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Wade Carter. Survived by mother, Jean Carter; sister, Lynne Carter; daughter, Dottie Holomek; grandchildren, Micah Holomek, Joel Holomek, Alyssa Holomek and Abigail Holomek; niece, Leah (Tom) Dougherty; friends and family at Bellevue Community Church.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 18, at 11:30am at Bellevue Community Church, 8601 S. 36th St. Bellevue, NE 68147. Memorial donations are suggested to Bellevue Community Church.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Bellevue Community Church
8601 S. 36th St., Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Dawn always had a smile and was such a joy to be with. Please know that she touched many lives. It was an honor to know her
Karla
Work
December 18, 2021
