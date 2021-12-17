Birkey, Dawn B.
December 25, 1942 - December 14, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Wade Carter. Survived by mother, Jean Carter; sister, Lynne Carter; daughter, Dottie Holomek; grandchildren, Micah Holomek, Joel Holomek, Alyssa Holomek and Abigail Holomek; niece, Leah (Tom) Dougherty; friends and family at Bellevue Community Church.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 18, at 11:30am at Bellevue Community Church, 8601 S. 36th St. Bellevue, NE 68147. Memorial donations are suggested to Bellevue Community Church.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.