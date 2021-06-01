Dawn Frazer, age 59 of Omaha, died at her home on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Estella Frazer, Loraine and Wayne Morris, and Mildred and John Frazer; and uncles, Bill Frazer and Ken Morris.
Dawn is survived by her parents, Don and Carol Frazer of Omaha; twin brother, Steven Frazer of Waterloo, NE; aunt, Jean Frazer; her very special aunt, LeeAnne Morris; along with many cousins and friends.
CELEBRATION of LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE will be at 11am, Friday, June 4, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, with Debbie Way officiating. Memorials can be made to the Nebraska Children's Home and left or mailed to the Funeral Home at 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn.
I am so sorry to hear of Dawn's passing. We worked together at Walmart. She took me under her wing many years ago as a new cashier and trained me. Dawn always had a smile on her face and found a way to connect with every customer. She will be missed.
Sara Lown
Work
June 10, 2021
My deepest sympathies. I worked with Dawn at Budget many years ago. She and I became fast friends. I am sorry for your loss.
Kathy Ryan
Work
June 1, 2021
My sympathy about Dawn. She was always sweet to me. Take care Steve. My prayers are with you.
Arnold Jacobsen
June 1, 2021
We are sooooo sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
Bob and Sue Allen
Friend
June 1, 2021
I work with dawn at wal mart on 168& maple street
She was sweet person to work with now she is in god hand!!!