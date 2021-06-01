Frazer, Dawn Evonne



Dawn Frazer, age 59 of Omaha, died at her home on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Estella Frazer, Loraine and Wayne Morris, and Mildred and John Frazer; and uncles, Bill Frazer and Ken Morris.



Dawn is survived by her parents, Don and Carol Frazer of Omaha; twin brother, Steven Frazer of Waterloo, NE; aunt, Jean Frazer; her very special aunt, LeeAnne Morris; along with many cousins and friends.



CELEBRATION of LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE will be at 11am, Friday, June 4, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, with Debbie Way officiating. Memorials can be made to the Nebraska Children's Home and left or mailed to the Funeral Home at 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn.



REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME



21901 West Maple 402-289-2222



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 1, 2021.