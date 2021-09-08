Menu
Dean Lowell Antonson M.D.
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Antonson, Dean Lowell, M.D.

December 22, 1947 - September 3, 2021

VISITATION: Wednesday, September 8th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 9th at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Interment, Resurrection. Memorials suggested to the Father Shane Education Endowment at St. Robert Bellarmine Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
8
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
27 Entries
He was so very special My Grand called him "Dr Funny "He was one who saved her life with experimental surgery for Pedi Auto Islet Cell Transplant at 3 years That lead to permanent Program and Lab saving many lives When she was 4 years she had Multi organ Transplant Still alive at 17 years He was a big part of our lives there at UNMC for those two years while we lived at Ronald McDonald House Prayers for his Family and thank you for sharing him Will always be so grateful for him in our lives
Grandmother to his patient B
Other
October 7, 2021
This man saved my son's life on 10-6-2009 and for that I will forever be grateful!
Johnnie Engelke
Other
October 6, 2021
Please accept my thoughts and prayers to you all at this time of loss. Dean and I were very good friends in and out of school. We lived on the same street ( Maywood) four houses apart. We both were involved in sports from grade school, though high school. I can truly say that Dean was one of my best friends. The path that he chose for his life work was perfectly suited for him. He was very smart and giving, (he would always share his lunch) and all that were around him got to enjoy his kindness. I have several awesome memories of us hanging together in Ralston. Bless you all, Yours very truly R. Mike O'Connor
Mike O'Connor
School
September 14, 2021
Dr. Antonson was the absolute best doctor we have ever met. Sincerely. When Wade screamed for hours on end, weeks at a time, I knew we needed someone special. Dr. A was that saving grace. From the moment he walked into the room, his soft and kind voice accompanied by a huge, welcoming smile gave me instant relief that we found the right doctor. In fact, we found more than the right doctor, he was a man that made everyone feel like family. I never felt alone in treating Wade as they were always a phone call away and constantly checking in on us. The amount of guidance and comfort through Dr. A's care is simply that of no other and he will be deeply missed. His true calling was helping others and he will be remember just as that. There are no right words to say just how special he was and how thankful we truly are. Keeping Jayne and the entire family in our thoughts and prayers. Thank you so much for being such a light when we needed it.
The Chasteen Family
September 9, 2021
Dean was a person I long admired for his intellect, humor, musicianship and athletic ability. How can anyone forget Dean playing the sax in band and dance band? He was one of a group of Ralston High students who lead each other to excel in the classroom. He was a multi-sport athlete and none of us will forget the big hit in Freshman football that had him carried off the field. Dean personified determination on the field that day and racing on the track all the time. His contributions to the world are extraordinary and we should be thankful that we knew him and called him a friend.
Bruce Gulliver
School
September 8, 2021
The Ullsperger Family
September 8, 2021
Thank you for everything that you did for our children. I am not sure we would have survived the infant stages without you. You were the most amazing, caring, loving and supportive doctor we have ever met. You and Jayne were like family to us and we are going to miss you tremendously. This is a huge loss to everyone that knew him. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences to Jayne, his family, colleagues and friends. We are grieving with you.
The Ullsperger Family
Other
September 8, 2021
Troop 429 and the Neilys
Friend
September 8, 2021
Troop 429 and the Neilys
Friend
September 8, 2021
Thank you for everything you did for our Boy Scout Troop. Your time, commitment, generosity, and trivia will be missed. You set a great example for our scouts.
Troop 429 and the Neilys
Friend
September 8, 2021
Our Prayers and deepest sympathy to Dr. Antonson´s family. Our family will forever count our blessings as Dr saved our first born son´s life. When Zach was diagnosed with MSPI we had no idea how terribly sick he was .. but by his first birthday he was eating cake AND ice cream. Today he´s a healthy 17 year old 6´4" 195lb baseball player all thanks to Dr and Jayne. Thank you for sharing your gift.. God bless your eternal soul.
Gabrielle and Mark Ryan and sons
September 7, 2021
Jeff Meyer
September 7, 2021
... found memories of working for Dr. Antonson in the late 70's early 80's ... deepest sympathy for your loss May he rest In peace
Nancy morey
Work
September 7, 2021
Sending prayers for the family of Dr. Antonson. This photo was taken in 2006. He took very good care of Jordan since he was 3wks. He saved Jordan's life. Great man and doctor with corny jokes he go off of laffy taffy labels!
Jeanine and Jordan Good
September 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Ken, Randy, Mick and all of Dean´s family & friends. Dean was a good friend during our years in Ralston. His desire to help others, especially children, is a testament to his legacy. I was glad to have known Dean. May he rest in eternal peace.
Cathy Houston Brandt
Friend
September 7, 2021
This photo was taken at our first born´s appointment towards the end of his treatment. We will cherish it forever
The Peterson family
September 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I am heartbroken. We are forever indebted to Dr. Antonson and Jayne. I don´t know that there are words that can begin to describe his dedication to his patients. Nearly 15.5 years ago our oldest was labeled "failure to thrive." Dr. Antonson made rounds overnight and wrote messages back for every question I had. It wasn´t uncommon to see him in the same clothes from a couple days before. He always believed me, and in my mother´s intuition. While hospitalized my daughter had a temp rise, and I´d witnessed a nurse mishandle my daughter´s central line. When the nurses at that hospital discredited my concerns, I paged him. He came up after 11pm that night in sweatpants and had her moved to UNMC. It turned out she had staph on top of MSPI, and later picked up RSV in the hospital. My youngest´s middle name is Jayne. If it wasn´t for Dr. Antonson and Jayne we never would have had our 2nd child.
Sarah and Lenny Kaczmarek
Other
September 6, 2021
There are simply no words to explain the magnitude of this loss. Dr. Antonson has always been more than a doctor to our family. There are so many memories and stories over the last 16 years that we share with him and Jayne. His legacy will ALWAYS live on in my children whom he saved and loved like his own. We are better people because of his presence in our lives. We love you, Dr. Antonson, and we will always be indebted to you for what you did for our family.
Ann Distefano
September 6, 2021
I was saddened to read of Dr Antonson's passing. Having known him since I started working at UNMC in 1986 as a pediatric dietitian, I saw he was a respected and loved physican by his GI team and patients alike. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers will be for those who mourn him.
Georgia Walter
Work
September 6, 2021
What a gift Dean was to so many...thankful knowing he is making heaven a brighter place for eternity... my heart & prayers for family and friends missing him. RHS Class of 1966
Charlene (Wendt) de Kehoe....
September 6, 2021
Ken & Elayne, we are so sorry to hear of the passing of your brother!!! Growing up in Ralston, we were all family in a sense. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers!!
Doug & Claudia Coffey
Other
September 6, 2021
Words can´t describe how crushed our hearts are for Jayne and family. We loved and appreciated Dr. Antonson so very much. He and Jayne dedicated so much of their lives to their patients and their work and we wouldn´t have two healthy little boys if it weren´t for their constant care the past 2.5 years. We are so very sorry for your loss. He was an incredible man.
Brandon and Karlee Peterson
September 6, 2021
Brandon and Karlee Peterson
September 6, 2021
Bill Pulte/RHS class of '66
School
September 6, 2021
Bill Pulte/RHS class of '66
School
September 6, 2021
I was asked to pass on our feeling of great loss with Dean's passing. He was a cherished classmate and will be missed. The class of '66
Bill Pulte/RHS class of '66
School
September 6, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Dr. Antonson's family, Jane his right hand nurse, friends and all who had the honor to know and work with him. He was truly one of the most caring doctors who took the time to educate his patients, caregivers and students. He will be greatly missed throughout the community.
Deb and Shelby Jackson
Other
September 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results