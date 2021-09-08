Dr. Antonson was the absolute best doctor we have ever met. Sincerely. When Wade screamed for hours on end, weeks at a time, I knew we needed someone special. Dr. A was that saving grace. From the moment he walked into the room, his soft and kind voice accompanied by a huge, welcoming smile gave me instant relief that we found the right doctor. In fact, we found more than the right doctor, he was a man that made everyone feel like family. I never felt alone in treating Wade as they were always a phone call away and constantly checking in on us. The amount of guidance and comfort through Dr. A's care is simply that of no other and he will be deeply missed. His true calling was helping others and he will be remember just as that. There are no right words to say just how special he was and how thankful we truly are. Keeping Jayne and the entire family in our thoughts and prayers. Thank you so much for being such a light when we needed it.

The Chasteen Family September 9, 2021