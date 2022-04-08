Meisinger, Dean E.
January 30, 1934 - April 5, 2022
Age 88 of Plattsmouth, NE. Former teacher and guidance counselor at Omaha South High School for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marilynn Meisinger of Plattsmouth, NE; children, Jodean "Jody" (Greg) Gesell of Fremont, NE; Kurt (Angela) Meisinger of Plattsmouth, NE; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11am at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2-8pm, with family greeting friends from 6-8pm, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cass County Historical Society or St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2022.