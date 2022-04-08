Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dean E. Meisinger
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High SchoolSouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Meisinger, Dean E.

January 30, 1934 - April 5, 2022

Age 88 of Plattsmouth, NE. Former teacher and guidance counselor at Omaha South High School for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, Marilynn Meisinger of Plattsmouth, NE; children, Jodean "Jody" (Greg) Gesell of Fremont, NE; Kurt (Angela) Meisinger of Plattsmouth, NE; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11am at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2-8pm, with family greeting friends from 6-8pm, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cass County Historical Society or St. Paul's United Church of Christ.

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.

BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE
Apr
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
502 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.