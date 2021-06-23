Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dean L. Wyllie
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Wyllie, Dean L.

October 31, 1936 - June 21, 2021

Preceded in death by daughter: Linda, sister: Sandra, parents: Charles and Helen.

Survived by wife: Peggy; children: Richard (Denise) Wyllie, Lisa (Steve) Burt, Thomas Wyllie, Laura (Bob) Clancy, Marc Wyllie; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl (Vivienne) Wyllie and Robert (Penny) Wyllie; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, June 30th, at Mortuary from 4-8pm with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 1st, at 10:30am St. Paul United Methodist Church, Papillion. Memorials suggested to St. Paul UMC or Madonna Rehab Hospital - Lincoln

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St

Papillion NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Jul
1
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St Paul United Methodist Church
Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.