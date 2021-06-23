Wyllie, Dean L.
October 31, 1936 - June 21, 2021
Preceded in death by daughter: Linda, sister: Sandra, parents: Charles and Helen.
Survived by wife: Peggy; children: Richard (Denise) Wyllie, Lisa (Steve) Burt, Thomas Wyllie, Laura (Bob) Clancy, Marc Wyllie; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl (Vivienne) Wyllie and Robert (Penny) Wyllie; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, June 30th, at Mortuary from 4-8pm with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 1st, at 10:30am St. Paul United Methodist Church, Papillion. Memorials suggested to St. Paul UMC or Madonna Rehab Hospital - Lincoln
