Deana M. Thompson
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Thompson, Deana M.

October 18, 1971 - September 14, 2021

Deana was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Annette Chesness; and her brother, Kent Chesness. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, David L. Thompson; children, Kenton and Kody Thompson; siblings, Keith (Diane) Chesness and Diana (Ryan) Johnson; nieces and nephews: Ryan, Kayla, Amanda, Jaeden and Tessa; and many more family and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10–11am, at Messiah Lutheran Church (5015 So. 80th St., Ralston, NE. 68127) with a FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. Messiah Lutheran Church will also be providing a Livestream of the funeral service at www.messiahfamily.com for those unable to attend the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
5015 So. 80th St., Ralston, NE
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
5015 So. 80th St., Ralston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diane and the entire Chesness/Thompson extended Family: Much love and prayers for you and your family! Deana is still with us in spirit, along with Jerry, Annette and Kent. Please accept my condolences. and may God grant you grace and strength during this difficult time. I will always remember Deana smiling, as I'm sure she is now...down on all of us. Though we will miss Deana immensely, there is comfort in knowing we will see her again...in a world without end! God Bless you and yours!
Ann Bloomingdale
Friend
September 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers will be with you for a while during this difficult time. Please let us know if you need a hand or just someone to listen to you during this very hard time in your life. The Pollards
Don and Lisa Pollard
Friend
September 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Kenton. Your mom was a great lady full of live and energy.
Marci Luczynski
September 20, 2021
Angel Branzell
September 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. I remember how much fun our families had in Okoboji, and will always remember Deanna with a smile on her face and love in her heart.
Tina Hausner
Friend
September 19, 2021
My deepest sympathies to her loved ones. Praying that memories of her bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time
Denise Shaffer
School
September 17, 2021
Don't know what to say, praying for you guys! I can't imagine, so sorry for your loss!
Knute Anderson
September 17, 2021
I am shocked and saddened to hear of Deanna's sudden passing. She was always a bright light with her wide smile and twinkling eyes. She will be that bright star in the heavens now. I can see her embracing her Mom & Dad, and brother Kent. To her husband and children, Diana, Keith, and families, and to all those who knew her we feel heartbroken that she is gone from this earth. I knew her dad Jerry and mother Annette as friends from Minnesota. Jerry and Dale Monson organized the Minnesota Transplant parties for years. And at one time Annette and I worked together at Ralston Middle School where my daughter and her girls attended school. Fun times, good memories.
Carolee Groux
September 17, 2021
Joanie
Friend
September 17, 2021
Joanie
Friend
September 17, 2021
Joanie
Friend
September 17, 2021
I'm so saddened by the loss of my best friend, my go-to. Me and the boys are in complete shock and in such heartache. I promise to always be there as much as I can for The boys and Dave. We will forever hold you in our hearts and minds and cherish ever memory we have of you. We love and miss you so much it's unreal.
Joanie
Friend
September 17, 2021
We are deeply sorry to hear of Deana´s passing...our sympathy go out Dave, their boys & to her family & friends..
Marv & Trisha Ellis
Friend
September 17, 2021
Tammi and I will always remember feeling like part of the family anytime we had the chance to be around Deanna and her entire family. We love and miss her and will be keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeff and Tammi Janowski
September 17, 2021
