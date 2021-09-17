Thompson, Deana M.
October 18, 1971 - September 14, 2021
Deana was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Annette Chesness; and her brother, Kent Chesness. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, David L. Thompson; children, Kenton and Kody Thompson; siblings, Keith (Diane) Chesness and Diana (Ryan) Johnson; nieces and nephews: Ryan, Kayla, Amanda, Jaeden and Tessa; and many more family and friends.
VISITATION: Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10–11am, at Messiah Lutheran Church (5015 So. 80th St., Ralston, NE. 68127) with a FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 11am. Messiah Lutheran Church will also be providing a Livestream of the funeral service at www.messiahfamily.com
for those unable to attend the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family.
