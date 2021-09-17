I am shocked and saddened to hear of Deanna's sudden passing. She was always a bright light with her wide smile and twinkling eyes. She will be that bright star in the heavens now. I can see her embracing her Mom & Dad, and brother Kent. To her husband and children, Diana, Keith, and families, and to all those who knew her we feel heartbroken that she is gone from this earth. I knew her dad Jerry and mother Annette as friends from Minnesota. Jerry and Dale Monson organized the Minnesota Transplant parties for years. And at one time Annette and I worked together at Ralston Middle School where my daughter and her girls attended school. Fun times, good memories.

Carolee Groux September 17, 2021