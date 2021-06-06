Gacke, Deane A.March 15, 1948 - June 4, 2021Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cheryl; daughters, Tami Tremmel and Lacy (Joshua) Dube; 6 grandchildren, Jensen, Olivia, Ewan, Liam, Mila and Elin; siblings, Susan (John Hedetniemi) Gacke, and Carl (Debbie) Gacke; his extended family and many good friends.MEMORIAL MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT of the Urn in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family begins Wednesday after 5pm at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel, with MEMORIAL WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & CrematoryBellevue/Sarpy County Chapel3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com