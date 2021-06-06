Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deane A. Gacke
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Gacke, Deane A.

March 15, 1948 - June 4, 2021

Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cheryl; daughters, Tami Tremmel and Lacy (Joshua) Dube; 6 grandchildren, Jensen, Olivia, Ewan, Liam, Mila and Elin; siblings, Susan (John Hedetniemi) Gacke, and Carl (Debbie) Gacke; his extended family and many good friends.

MEMORIAL MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT of the Urn in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family begins Wednesday after 5pm at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel, with MEMORIAL WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Jun
9
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Jun
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest condolences to you, Cheryl, and the rest of your loved ones and family at this sad time. Thinking of you.
Bob and Sherry Cherek
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results