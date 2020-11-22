Menu
Deanna M. Kordik
Kordik, Deanna M.

Age 81 - November 19, 2020

Lincoln, NE. She was born to Daniel and Carita (Ritchie) Umbach. Deanna graduated College of St. Mary, and Holy Name High School in Omaha. She was an office manager for Arctic Air Conditioning, Super Mom, and an accomplished hobby baker that accumulated over 2,000 cookbooks.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
