Kordik, Deanna M.Age 81 - November 19, 2020Lincoln, NE. She was born to Daniel and Carita (Ritchie) Umbach. Deanna graduated College of St. Mary, and Holy Name High School in Omaha. She was an office manager for Arctic Air Conditioning, Super Mom, and an accomplished hobby baker that accumulated over 2,000 cookbooks.