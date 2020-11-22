My heartfelt condolences go out to the Kordik family. Throughout high school, the Kordiks were like my second family, and I spent many hours at their house on 42nd street. Among my friend´s moms, Deanna was my favorite. She always made me feel welcome, took the time to chat with me, and frequently treated me with some of her delicious baking. I remember Deanna as someone full of love, and I am certain that love will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Randy Heald November 22, 2020