Deanna M. Kordik
Kordik, Deanna M.

Age 81 - November 19, 2020

Lincoln, NE. She was born to Daniel and Carita (Ritchie) Umbach. Deanna graduated College of St. Mary, and Holy Name High School in Omaha. She was an office manager for Arctic Air Conditioning, Super Mom, and an accomplished hobby baker that accumulated over 2,000 cookbooks.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
7601 Vine St., Lincoln, Nebraska
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
November 22, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go out to the Kordik family. Throughout high school, the Kordiks were like my second family, and I spent many hours at their house on 42nd street. Among my friend´s moms, Deanna was my favorite. She always made me feel welcome, took the time to chat with me, and frequently treated me with some of her delicious baking. I remember Deanna as someone full of love, and I am certain that love will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Randy Heald
November 22, 2020
I´m sad to see you go but I know you have gone to a much better place. Thank you for being a wonderful mother-in-law.
Dan Kloch
November 21, 2020