Debbie Kee
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
Kee, Debbie

December 23, 1954 - April 8, 2022

Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, William Kee; parents, Harold and Wilma Peterson; nephew, Bill Peterson. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Goings; nephews, Rex and Devron.

CELEBRATION of Life Service will be held 1pm, Thursday, April 14, with VISITATION starting at 12Noon, both at Braman Mortuary - 72nd St. Chapel. For details visit: Bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
Apr
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
14
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.