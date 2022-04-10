Kee, Debbie
December 23, 1954 - April 8, 2022
Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, William Kee; parents, Harold and Wilma Peterson; nephew, Bill Peterson. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Goings; nephews, Rex and Devron.
CELEBRATION of Life Service will be held 1pm, Thursday, April 14, with VISITATION starting at 12Noon, both at Braman Mortuary - 72nd St. Chapel. For details visit: Bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.