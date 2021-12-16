Happy New Year Debra Lynn.. I know it sounds selfish but I miss you so much and wish you were here for us and mostly for my mom she misses you the most I said last night and watched law & order with her just like we used to do. And it makes me sad to know that will never sit and watch movies again on lifetime or I'll never be able to laugh at you for watching them country western shows that you liked. I'll never be able to talk to you and tell you when I'm upset or who I'm mad at and have you talk me out of doing something stupid that I like later regret, you always knew when there was something wrong but you never asked questions you just waited for me to be ready to talk and you always listened and when you gave me advice whether you know or not I did listen to you. The things that I would get irritated with when you deal in the morning for me to get up for work and I just lay there I wish I could hear your voice again, or if I didn't come home till in the morning you'd always know who is it and oh you're just getting home all the things that drove me crazy I miss

Tadda cave January 1, 2022