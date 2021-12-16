Preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Dolly Sillik; sister-in-law, Kathy Sillik; two nephews, Frank and Roger Sillik. Survived by brothers, Jack Jr. (Linda) Sillik; Roger Sillik; sister, Toni (Ed) Kuhn; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, Dec. 18, 1pm, at Parkway Church of God, 1202 E Browne St., Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
Happy New Year Debra Lynn.. I know it sounds selfish but I miss you so much and wish you were here for us and mostly for my mom she misses you the most I said last night and watched law & order with her just like we used to do. And it makes me sad to know that will never sit and watch movies again on lifetime or I'll never be able to laugh at you for watching them country western shows that you liked. I'll never be able to talk to you and tell you when I'm upset or who I'm mad at and have you talk me out of doing something stupid that I like later regret, you always knew when there was something wrong but you never asked questions you just waited for me to be ready to talk and you always listened and when you gave me advice whether you know or not I did listen to you. The things that I would get irritated with when you deal in the morning for me to get up for work and I just lay there I wish I could hear your voice again, or if I didn't come home till in the morning you'd always know who is it and oh you're just getting home all the things that drove me crazy I miss
Tadda cave
January 1, 2022
Debbie..You was an awesome person inside and out. You always was there if anyone needed help no matter if it was day or night. You are loved and missed by all that knew you. Please watch over your family as they will need your guidance to make it through. My heart is saddened.
Karlena Graves
December 23, 2021
I miss you more & more each day..I hope you knew how much I loved you even though I didn't say it much. You were a big part in mine..my kids and grandkids life. Thank you for always being here for all of us and being the person you was. I wish I could take the sadness away for my mom she misses you more than words could say. If you can do something to let her know that things are gonna be fine and that ur ok, give her strength to keep pushing thru these days. Love Always..your favorite niece
Tadda
Family
December 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Debbie at the Salvation Army. May your memories sustain you.