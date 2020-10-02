Holt, Deborah F. "Debbie"
September 10, 1959 - September 28, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Erwin and Dorothy (Hannah) Holt. Survived by sisters, Mary Meduna (Jim), Jennifer Schroeder (John); brother, Steve Holt; five nephews and other family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 5-6pm, with a Prayer Service at 6pm, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, NE. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1pm also at church. For more details visit: bramanmortuary.com
.
