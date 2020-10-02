Menu
Deborah F. "Debbie" Holt
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Holt, Deborah F. "Debbie"

September 10, 1959 - September 28, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Erwin and Dorothy (Hannah) Holt. Survived by sisters, Mary Meduna (Jim), Jennifer Schroeder (John); brother, Steve Holt; five nephews and other family and friends.

VISITATION: Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 5-6pm, with a Prayer Service at 6pm, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, NE. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1pm also at church. For more details visit: bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Oct
4
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Oct
5
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
