Jackson, Deborah A.



December 23, 1954 - June 7, 2021



Age 66 - Preceded in death by her parents, David M. Rollerson Sr. & Mattie Mae Taylor; brothers, David M. Jackson, Vernal Lee Glenn and sister Rhonda Scott. Survived by her daughter, Alesia Braimah (Justice); son, Terrell Jackson (Denece); grandchildren, LaChelle, Da'Jaun, Danielle, Bailey-Rose, Joshua; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Roxanne Rollerson, Tammie Jackson (Willie); brothers, Kenneth Taylor (Sabrina), David Rollerson Jr. (Ilene), Charles Taylor Jr. (Stella), Brian Rollerson (Irene), host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.



VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday at Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, Nebraska. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.