Deborah A. Jackson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Jackson, Deborah A.

December 23, 1954 - June 7, 2021

Age 66 - Preceded in death by her parents, David M. Rollerson Sr. & Mattie Mae Taylor; brothers, David M. Jackson, Vernal Lee Glenn and sister Rhonda Scott. Survived by her daughter, Alesia Braimah (Justice); son, Terrell Jackson (Denece); grandchildren, LaChelle, Da'Jaun, Danielle, Bailey-Rose, Joshua; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Roxanne Rollerson, Tammie Jackson (Willie); brothers, Kenneth Taylor (Sabrina), David Rollerson Jr. (Ilene), Charles Taylor Jr. (Stella), Brian Rollerson (Irene), host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday at Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, Nebraska. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ames Chapel
NE
Jun
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fr. Washington Dc area May the Peace of the Lord be with your Family. Love you Deb
April Brown
Work
June 20, 2021
Wasn't ready for you to leave so soon,but he had other plans, will miss our talks my friend,I have all our memories RIH Deb
Kathy I Jones
June 17, 2021
Debra You we're somewhat of a Sister to Me .You Will Truely be Missed RIH .
Adrienne Nelson - Watkins
Family
June 15, 2021
Avery Gault
June 13, 2021
