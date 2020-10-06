Clausen, Deborah Kay (Maas)
Age 71
Entered her Eternal Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
FUNERAL: Divine Shephard Lutheran Church (15005 Q Street, Omaha) at 10:30am Thursday, October 8, (live streamed at dsomaha.org
). BURIAL in Scribner Cemetery at 2pm. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 7, from 5-8pm, with family Greeting friends at Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to: Nebraska Dachshund Rescue, P.O. Box 390991, Omaha, NE 68139; or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc., P.O. Box 24122, Omaha, NE 68124.
