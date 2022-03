Mason, Deborah A.



January 16, 1953 - March 4, 2021



Survived by son, Lucas Kurcz; and brother, Michael Filipowicz.



VISITATION: Tuesday 5pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. MEMORIAL LUNCHEON: Wednesday 12pm, at the Disabled American Veterans, 4515 F St., Omaha.



