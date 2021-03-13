I was so sorry to hear of Deb's passing. We met our freshman year of college at Northwest Missouri State University. She was always a dear and close friend. I visited her, with 2 other college friends, at Aksarben a couple of years ago and found her to be her same spunky self. She insisted she buy our lunch since we drove up from Kansas City for the day. I am so sorry that I did not know of her passing sooner. She had the ability to make and keep friends for a lifetime. I will say she loved and was so PROUD of her boys and their families. Her energy and humor, along with her faith, will long be remembered. She was one of a kind and blessed the lives of many. I'm pretty sure she's very happy now and that she so deserves. Pam Kingsley and I have wonderful memories of Deb that will keep us smiling in the years to come. She will be missed!

Kay Thomas Friend August 30, 2021