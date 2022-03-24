Vilcinskas, Deborah S.



August 22, 1975 - March 20, 2022



Preceded in death by mother, Gayle Lemke. Survived by husband, Jeff; children: Josh (Brooke), Brooke, DJ, and Emily; grandchildren: Easton, Mason, and Emerson; and father, Jerry Lemke.



VISITATION: Friday, March 25th, 5–7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Saturday, March 26th, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Papillion Cemetery. To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



