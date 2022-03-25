Menu
Deborah S. Vilcinskas
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Vilcinskas, Deborah S.

August 22, 1975 - March 20, 2022

Preceded in death by mother, Gayle Lemke. Survived by husband, Jeff; children: Josh (Brooke), Brooke, DJ, and Emily; grandchildren: Easton, Mason, and Emerson; and father, Jerry Lemke.

VISITATION: Friday, March 25th, 5–7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Saturday, March 26th, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Papillion Cemetery. To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
26
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel
NE
