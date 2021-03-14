Christenson, Debra K.
July 17, 1956 - March 7, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Nina Schmiesing; four brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by husband, Paul; daughter, Carissa (Josh) Combes; son, Brandon; grandchildren, Jayden Christenson, Payton Combes; sisters, Pam (Bob) Schultz, Priscilla (Jeff) London and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 10405 Fort Street, Omaha NE. Memorials to Lord of Love Lutheran Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.