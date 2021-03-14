Menu
Debra K. Christenson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Christenson, Debra K.

July 17, 1956 - March 7, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Nina Schmiesing; four brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by husband, Paul; daughter, Carissa (Josh) Combes; son, Brandon; grandchildren, Jayden Christenson, Payton Combes; sisters, Pam (Bob) Schultz, Priscilla (Jeff) London and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 10405 Fort Street, Omaha NE. Memorials to Lord of Love Lutheran Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your mother's passing Carissa. We know she meant the world to you, your dad and the rest of your family.
Cameron Family
March 14, 2021
The Egesdals
March 14, 2021
