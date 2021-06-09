Menu
Debra Kelley Means
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Means, Debra Kelley

October 28, 1959 - June 5, 2021

Preceded in death by Harry Kelley, Eileen Carlentine; son, Jack E. Hanshaw Jackson; nephew, Dennis L. Kelley; sister, Virginia Rhoads; significant other, Neil A. Shives. Survived by her daughters, Jessica D. Coleman, Kelli J. Bowen; sister, Rebecca Huss, 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 10th, 2021, 3pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 4pm, all at Kremer Funeral Home, Omaha.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
10
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
glenn woodruff
Friend
June 9, 2021
