Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra M. Newcomer
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Newcomer, Debra M.

April 12, 1960 - September 3, 2021

Survived by husband, Kris Newcomer; mother-in-law, Donna Lou Newcomer; sisters-in-law, Debra Kay (Fritz) Karrer and Donna Kathryn (David) McAlpin; nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Marilyn Wood; brother, Mike Wood.

Debra was a loving wife and devoted, wonderful friend. She was a longtime employee of the Sisters of Mercy as the Director of Sister Services. She loved helping and caring for the Sisters.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th, at 11am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St.

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Deb was the sweetest person, so generous to all in every way. She will be greatly missed. My most heartfelt condolences to Kris and his family, and to everyone this beautiful person has touched with her love and caring.
Gail Mitchell Smith
Family
September 13, 2021
Kris and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Cousin Deb was one a wonderful, caring woman. She will be greatly missed. RIP Deb, I love you.
Sheri Mitchell
Family
September 13, 2021
My sympathy to Kris and family. My cousin Deb was the sweetest person. She was truly a gift to our family. I love you dear cousin and you will be missed by so many. R.I.P. sweet lady
Sheri Mitchell
Family
September 13, 2021
Kris, Donna and all of the Newcomer family, I am so sorry for the loss of sweet Deb. I will miss her football parties and have great memories of her coming out to the Westside football games with Great Aunt Marilyn. You will be missed sweet cousin. Much love to the family
Cynthia Avis
Family
September 10, 2021
This loving, talented and the most generous person I know was taken from us too soon. She will be remembered by so many across the country whose lives she touched, including mine. Holding Kris, Donna and the Newcomer family in our prayers.
Sandy Goetzinger-Comer
Friend
September 10, 2021
Joining all in prayer for dearest Deb and the gift she was to so many. Her quiet presence, expertise and commitment to others, especially the Sisters of Mercy and family, are among her many treasures to us. We bless you, dearest Deb, with deep gratitude and remembrance as we continue our Journey of Oneness.
Sr. Maurita Soukup
Friend
September 9, 2021
Grieving with Kris and family the loss of our beloved friend and sister in Mercy. My sympathy and prayers.
Sister Jeanne Christensen, RSM
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results