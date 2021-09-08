Newcomer, Debra M.
April 12, 1960 - September 3, 2021
Survived by husband, Kris Newcomer; mother-in-law, Donna Lou Newcomer; sisters-in-law, Debra Kay (Fritz) Karrer and Donna Kathryn (David) McAlpin; nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Marilyn Wood; brother, Mike Wood.
Debra was a loving wife and devoted, wonderful friend. She was a longtime employee of the Sisters of Mercy as the Director of Sister Services. She loved helping and caring for the Sisters.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th, at 11am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St.
402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2021.