Todd, Debra L. (Wirthele)October 10, 1958 - December 25, 2021Debra was preceded in death by parents, Paul Arnold Wirthele and Carole Ann (Yearsley) Wirthele. She is survived by husband, Steven M. Todd; children: Laura (Denton) Cushing, Bryan Todd (Addi Schurrer), and Lisa (Raymond) Williams; grandchildren: Carter Cushing, Layla Cushing, and Sophie Williams.VISITATION: 9-11am Thursday, December 30th at Reichmuth Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, December 30th at Reichmuth Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Masks are required at Visitation and Service.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222