Debra L. Todd
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Todd, Debra L. (Wirthele)

October 10, 1958 - December 25, 2021

Debra was preceded in death by parents, Paul Arnold Wirthele and Carole Ann (Yearsley) Wirthele. She is survived by husband, Steven M. Todd; children: Laura (Denton) Cushing, Bryan Todd (Addi Schurrer), and Lisa (Raymond) Williams; grandchildren: Carter Cushing, Layla Cushing, and Sophie Williams.

VISITATION: 9-11am Thursday, December 30th at Reichmuth Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, December 30th at Reichmuth Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Masks are required at Visitation and Service.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
30
Interment
Prospect Hill Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
