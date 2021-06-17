Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Debra Jo Veylupek
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home
1401 Garfield Ave
Harlan, IA
Veylupek, Debra Jo

January 7, 1953 - June 14, 2021

Debra Jo Veylupek, the daughter of Donald and Melita (Doxey) Sefren, was born on January 7, 1953, in Omaha, NE. She died on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, IA. She had reached the age of 68 years, 5 months, and 7 days.

Debra was preceded in death by one daughter, Jill Veylupek; and her parents, Don and Melita Sefren. She is survived by her husband, Joe Veylupek of Manilla, IA; one daughter, Melissa (Kevin) Turner of Omaha, NE; one brother, Mark Sefren of Omaha, NE; four grandchildren, Julia, Lauryn, Aggie, and Abbie; and other relatives and friends.

No services are planned. Memorials may be made to the Nebraska Humane Society, Omaha, NE. Condolences may be left online at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.

BURMEISTER-JOHANNSEN FUNERAL HOME

Harlan, IA | (712) 755-3177 | www.burmeisterjohannsen.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.
I am so saddened to learn of the passing of Debbie. She was such a fun friend in the old Minne Lusa neighborhood on Newport Ave. Rest in peace, Debbie. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Sue (Brown) Bigsby
June 17, 2021
