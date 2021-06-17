Veylupek, Debra Jo
January 7, 1953 - June 14, 2021
Debra Jo Veylupek, the daughter of Donald and Melita (Doxey) Sefren, was born on January 7, 1953, in Omaha, NE. She died on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, IA. She had reached the age of 68 years, 5 months, and 7 days.
Debra was preceded in death by one daughter, Jill Veylupek; and her parents, Don and Melita Sefren. She is survived by her husband, Joe Veylupek of Manilla, IA; one daughter, Melissa (Kevin) Turner of Omaha, NE; one brother, Mark Sefren of Omaha, NE; four grandchildren, Julia, Lauryn, Aggie, and Abbie; and other relatives and friends.
No services are planned. Memorials may be made to the Nebraska Humane Society, Omaha, NE. Condolences may be left online at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.