DeeLores J. Miller
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Miller, DeeLores J.

June 9, 1933 - September 28, 2021

Preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Myrtle Berkheimer; husband, James Miller; son, Jerry Miller; daughter, Cinda Zeleny; daughter-in-law, Sarah Miller; great-grandson, Westin Miller; brother, Alvin Nissen; and sister, Erma Jones.

Survived by her children: Marvin (Cathy) Miller, Alan Miller, David (Kelly) Miller, and James Miller; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Walter (Marjorie) Miller; sisters-in-law, Shirley Love and Marilyn Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

VISITATION: Monday, October 4, from 6-8pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, October 5, at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. IINTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
