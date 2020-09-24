Wedner, DeeLoris R. January 12, 1930 - September 19, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Carl; brother, Richard; sister, Jeanette. Survived by children: David (Billie) Wedner, Diane (Marty) Macrander, Luanne (Mike) McClain, and Patty (Stan) Wolf; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Kathy) Furmanski; sister, Shirley O'Neil. VISITATION: Friday after 5:30pm with Vigil Service 6:30pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Services, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com