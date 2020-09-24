Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
DeeLoris R. Wedner
Wedner, DeeLoris R.January 12, 1930 - September 19, 2020Preceded in death by husband, Carl; brother, Richard; sister, Jeanette. Survived by children: David (Billie) Wedner, Diane (Marty) Macrander, Luanne (Mike) McClain, and Patty (Stan) Wolf; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Kathy) Furmanski; sister, Shirley O'Neil.VISITATION: Friday after 5:30pm with Vigil Service 6:30pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Services, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.