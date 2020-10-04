Twedt, Delores C.



May 17, 1935 - October 2, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Rex E. Twedt Sr. Survived by children: Rex E. Twedt, Jr. (Anne), Terri Pennington (Paul), Tamra Malousek (Mark), Teanne Spinharney (Craig), and Traci Kelly (Bob); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends



VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 6th, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 7th, 10am St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Entombment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

