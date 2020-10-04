Menu
Delores C. Twedt
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Twedt, Delores C.

May 17, 1935 - October 2, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Rex E. Twedt Sr. Survived by children: Rex E. Twedt, Jr. (Anne), Terri Pennington (Paul), Tamra Malousek (Mark), Teanne Spinharney (Craig), and Traci Kelly (Bob); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends

VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 6th, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 7th, 10am St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Entombment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
6
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
