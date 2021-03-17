Menu
Delores P. Hunter
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Hunter, Delores P.

August 13, 1934 - March 14, 2021

Survived by her husband, James R. Hunter; three daughters: Cheryl Iverson (Rich), Sandy Harrill (Dave), Debbie Madsen (Mike); eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, March 19th at 12pm to 1pm with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Hanscom Park United Methodist Church.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My most favorite memory of Delores (to us at Methodist hospital know as Tina's grandma). Every Christmas she would bake " rum bread" for the nursing staff. Needless to say it was delicious. We looked forward to it every year. I would thank her and let her know how much we appreciated her kindness. She would light up when she talked about her grandson Nick. She was a kind, caring person she will be missed by all that knew her.
Peggy Ellingrud
March 19, 2021
