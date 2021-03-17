My most favorite memory of Delores (to us at Methodist hospital know as Tina's grandma). Every Christmas she would bake " rum bread" for the nursing staff. Needless to say it was delicious. We looked forward to it every year. I would thank her and let her know how much we appreciated her kindness. She would light up when she talked about her grandson Nick. She was a kind, caring person she will be missed by all that knew her.

Peggy Ellingrud March 19, 2021