Hunter, Delores P.
August 13, 1934 - March 14, 2021
Survived by her husband, James R. Hunter; three daughters: Cheryl Iverson (Rich), Sandy Harrill (Dave), Debbie Madsen (Mike); eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, March 19th at 12pm to 1pm with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Hanscom Park United Methodist Church.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.