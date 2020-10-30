Lewis, Delores
Age 87
Of Valley, NE. Survived by children, Robert and Diane Lewis of Valley, Nancy Lewis of Valley, Sandra Lewis of Valley, and Rich and Kathy Lewis of Yutan, NE; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine (Frank) Williams of Ashland, NE.
Services will be delayed until Spring of 2021.
Memorials may be made to Caravan. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.