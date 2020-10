Lewis, DeloresAge 87Of Valley, NE. Survived by children, Robert and Diane Lewis of Valley, Nancy Lewis of Valley, Sandra Lewis of Valley, and Rich and Kathy Lewis of Yutan, NE; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine (Frank) Williams of Ashland, NE.Services will be delayed until Spring of 2021.Memorials may be made to Caravan. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222