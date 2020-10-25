Menu
Delores Mae Wray
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Wray, Delores Mae (Gross)

November 10, 1924 - October 21, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by daughter, Nancy Krahn; son, Steven Wray and wife, Rose; grandchildren: Mikayla, Morganne, Lauren, Jamie and Nick; many other relatives and friends.

A Private Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
