Wray, Delores Mae (Gross)
November 10, 1924 - October 21, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by daughter, Nancy Krahn; son, Steven Wray and wife, Rose; grandchildren: Mikayla, Morganne, Lauren, Jamie and Nick; many other relatives and friends.
A Private Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.