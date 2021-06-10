Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores M. Thorell
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Thorell, Delores M.

August 5, 1927 - June 4, 2021

Bennington - Preceded in death by husband, Floyd E.; son, David and daughter-in-law, Sandy.

Survived by children: Sharon (Nelson) Newman, Joan (Jim) Schwien, Yvonne (Rod) Bardwell, Eileen (Dennis) Cutler, Bill (Julie); daughter-in-law, Helen Thorell; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE Friday 10:30am at St. John's Lutheran, 302 N Molley St., Bennington, NE. GRAVESIDE: Friday, 4pm, Lutheran Cemetery at Wausa, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Bennington or Thabor Lutheran Wausa, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran
302 N Molley St., Bennington, NE
Jun
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran
302 N Molley St., Bennington, NE
Jun
11
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Lutheran Cemetery at Wausa
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest sympathy to your family. I have the fondest memories of the Highway 59 gang!
Lou Ann Cunningham and Walt Durkin
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results