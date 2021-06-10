Thorell, Delores M.August 5, 1927 - June 4, 2021Bennington - Preceded in death by husband, Floyd E.; son, David and daughter-in-law, Sandy.Survived by children: Sharon (Nelson) Newman, Joan (Jim) Schwien, Yvonne (Rod) Bardwell, Eileen (Dennis) Cutler, Bill (Julie); daughter-in-law, Helen Thorell; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Friday, 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE Friday 10:30am at St. John's Lutheran, 302 N Molley St., Bennington, NE. GRAVESIDE: Friday, 4pm, Lutheran Cemetery at Wausa, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Bennington or Thabor Lutheran Wausa, NE.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000