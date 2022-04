Wagner, DeLoris A. "Dee"



DeLoris "Dee" Arleta Dort Wagner was born in Barneston, NE on February 13, 1927 and passed away on December 28, 2021 in Papillion, NE.



DeLoris (or Dee) was daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, and friend who, above all else, loved and cared for her family. She taught us all the value of hard work, that being together with less was better than being apart with more, and that your faith should be felt in the way you live.



Dee was preceeded in death by her husband Elmer Dort (1946-77), and later in life, her husband Robert Wagner (1982-2016), nine siblings, daughter-in-law Michelle Dort, and son-in-law William Fennert.



She is survived by her four children, Judy McNew (Garry McNew), Janet Fennert, Charlie Dort (Julie Dort), and Steve Dort (Judi Dort), stepdaughter Karen Wagner, eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Sunday, January 9, from 5-7pm at Wildewood Christian Church in Papillion, NE.



FUNERAL: Monday, January 10, at 10:30am at Wildewood Christian Church.



KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY



441 No Washington St



Papillion NE 402-339-3232



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 9, 2022.