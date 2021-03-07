Menu
Denise D'Ann Daup
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Daup, Denise D'Ann

April 30, 1953 - March 1, 2021

Denise was born April 30, 1953 in Papillion NE to Richard and Lorraine Daup. She died March 1, 2021 after fighting a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

She is preceded in death by parents, Richard and Lorraine Daup; grandparents, Peter and Anna Umatum and John and Clara Daup. She is survived by sister, Kandis (Jerry) Kritenbrink; brother, Rick (Kathy) Daup; sister, Lisa (Dan) Erxleben; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE

402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to hear Denise died. She was a mentor, collegue and friend to me. I can still hear her laugh. She taught me a lot, mostly by just being an example of a beautiful human. I miss her.
Shannon
May 11, 2021
i am so saddened by the news of denise´s passing. i knew her from her community in apache junction. she was a great inspiration to all of us, sharing the most beautiful poetry that she wrote and other´s wrote. she was a stunning artist and healer. i will always treasure the times we shared and i always loved her shares in spiritual group. my sincere condolences to your family. much love. rest in peace denise. love always, cat xox
catherine mcneil
March 22, 2021
Denise was a special caring soul She will be missed by all who knew her. RIP
Neil and Robin Umatum
March 10, 2021
Denise was a bright Sparkly light in an otherwise not so sparkly world!! She made a remarkable difference to everyone who needed her wisdom and guidance! Her loss is tragic for all, but our kindest wishes go to her family and closest friends for the enormous hole her passing will leave in their lives! She will be missed - Rest well you shining star! We will love and miss you always
Nan and Gari Meyers
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Denise. A most wonderful person way before her time. She was an amazing beautiful woman. Who helped so many of us feel so much better. And gave her listening, compassion and her laughter. As we found a beautiful light in all our lives
Kathy Kehm
March 8, 2021
We are shocked and saddened to hear about the loss of your sister Denise. Our prayers go out to your entire family.
Megel Family
March 8, 2021
Our condolences to the entire Daup Family on passing of Denise. She ( like brother Rick) played baseball in our neighborhood lot in Papio. She was a great catcher. Her legacy will live on through Family & Friends
Strawn Family
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about this. Denise was a good friend and all of her Ryan High classmates will miss her. Will include her in my prayers.
Jim Hurley
March 7, 2021
To Denise's family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Carol Kremer
March 7, 2021
A brave, strong, loving woman passed this week. Denise Daup was my therapist 30 years ago. She helped me explore and begin to heal my 6 year old self's grief and trauma. She introduced me to Pema Chodron, Thich Nhat Hanh, the Loving Kindness Meditation, and the chakras. Every winter solstice, she invited all of her clients and friends to a potluck, and, after we all ate, she brought out the blessing board- a wooden square with many, many holes drilled in, each hole holding a candle. She'd begin by lighting a candle, offering up a gratitude. It was usually for all of the people who were surrounding her in the room. Then another person would choose a candle, light it from Denise's and share her own gratitude. This went on until every candle on the board was glowing. Over the years Denise and I became friends, and stayed in touch through email. The last time we saw each other was at an art show and she bought a Compassion Altar I made. Thank you Denise, for seeing me, and celebrating me, and sharing your profound gifts with so many. Damn! You made a difference. The Lovingkindness Meditation May my heart be open. May I be filled with lovingkindness. May I be peaceful and at ease. May I know the power and beauty of my true nature. May I be free from suffering. May I take care of myself with joy. May I accept my limitations with grace. May I be happy. May I be healed. May your heart be open. May you be filled with lovingkindness. May you be peaceful and at ease. May you know the power and beauty of your true nature. May you be free from suffering. May you take care of yourself with joy. May you accept your limitations with grace. May you be happy. May you be healed. May everyone´s heart be open. May everyone be filled with lovingkindness. May everyone be peaceful and at ease. May everyone know the power and beauty of their true nature. May everyone be free from suffering. May everyone take care of themselves with joy. May everyone accept their limitations with grace. May everyone be happy. May everyone be healed.
Ruth Davis
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of this, in our years together at Ryan I remember Denise was such a nice person, always so friendly! I´ll miss not being able to talk to here again.
Rich Cecetka
March 7, 2021
