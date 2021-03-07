A brave, strong, loving woman passed this week. Denise Daup was my therapist 30 years ago. She helped me explore and begin to heal my 6 year old self's grief and trauma. She introduced me to Pema Chodron, Thich Nhat Hanh, the Loving Kindness Meditation, and the chakras. Every winter solstice, she invited all of her clients and friends to a potluck, and, after we all ate, she brought out the blessing board- a wooden square with many, many holes drilled in, each hole holding a candle. She'd begin by lighting a candle, offering up a gratitude. It was usually for all of the people who were surrounding her in the room. Then another person would choose a candle, light it from Denise's and share her own gratitude. This went on until every candle on the board was glowing. Over the years Denise and I became friends, and stayed in touch through email. The last time we saw each other was at an art show and she bought a Compassion Altar I made. Thank you Denise, for seeing me, and celebrating me, and sharing your profound gifts with so many. Damn! You made a difference. The Lovingkindness Meditation May my heart be open. May I be filled with lovingkindness. May I be peaceful and at ease. May I know the power and beauty of my true nature. May I be free from suffering. May I take care of myself with joy. May I accept my limitations with grace. May I be happy. May I be healed. May your heart be open. May you be filled with lovingkindness. May you be peaceful and at ease. May you know the power and beauty of your true nature. May you be free from suffering. May you take care of yourself with joy. May you accept your limitations with grace. May you be happy. May you be healed. May everyone´s heart be open. May everyone be filled with lovingkindness. May everyone be peaceful and at ease. May everyone know the power and beauty of their true nature. May everyone be free from suffering. May everyone take care of themselves with joy. May everyone accept their limitations with grace. May everyone be happy. May everyone be healed.

Ruth Davis March 7, 2021