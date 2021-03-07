Daup, Denise D'Ann
April 30, 1953 - March 1, 2021
Denise was born April 30, 1953 in Papillion NE to Richard and Lorraine Daup. She died March 1, 2021 after fighting a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
She is preceded in death by parents, Richard and Lorraine Daup; grandparents, Peter and Anna Umatum and John and Clara Daup. She is survived by sister, Kandis (Jerry) Kritenbrink; brother, Rick (Kathy) Daup; sister, Lisa (Dan) Erxleben; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family
KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY
441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE
402-339-3232www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.