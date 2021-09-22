Menu
Denise Hjelle
Hjelle, Denise

Age 98

Denise Hjelle, formerly of Glenwood, passed away on September 18, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Denise is survived by her children: Allan (Susan) of Elk Horn, IA; Craig (Barbara) of Cottage Grove, MN; Mark (Kristine) of Papillion, NE; Kirk of Casper, WY; and Debra (Mike Matz) of Greeley, CO; along with her 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1pm with Visitation from 12pm-1pm, one hour prior to the service. The family suggests all guests wear masks for the service and wear crazy socks in memory of Denise.

Memorials may be directed to Glenwood Public Library.

PETERSON MORTUARY

212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA

(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
IA
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
IA
Such an intelligent, loving and lovely lady! My sincere condolences to the family!
Leslie Speck
Other
September 23, 2021
Mark, Kris and family, our condolences in the loss of your mother. May God grant you all comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Larry and Fran Camenzind
September 22, 2021
