Hjelle, Denise



Age 98



Denise Hjelle, formerly of Glenwood, passed away on September 18, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Denise is survived by her children: Allan (Susan) of Elk Horn, IA; Craig (Barbara) of Cottage Grove, MN; Mark (Kristine) of Papillion, NE; Kirk of Casper, WY; and Debra (Mike Matz) of Greeley, CO; along with her 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1pm with Visitation from 12pm-1pm, one hour prior to the service. The family suggests all guests wear masks for the service and wear crazy socks in memory of Denise.



Memorials may be directed to Glenwood Public Library.



PETERSON MORTUARY



212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA



(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.