Malone, Denise K.



April 13, 1958 - September 11, 2021



Survived by parents, John and Pauline Malone; sisters; Kim Iles (Mike) and Lisa Schmidt; and five nieces and nephews.



The family will Receive friends Wednesday, September 15, from 9:30am to 10am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 10am. Interment will be Private. Memorials may be directed to the family.



