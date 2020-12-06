Bernth, Dennie V.January 17, 1943 - November 28, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Mary Bernth; and nephew, Gregg Bernth. Survived by wife, Tess Bernth; daughter, Rosemary Bernth and husband Chris Confer; son, Tristan Bernth; brothers, Ron (Sue), Lon (Jean, and Steve (Katie) Bernth; many nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 12Noon at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 10am until time of Service. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery, with Military Honors by American Legion Post #331.To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Dennie's obit and Stream Service.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com