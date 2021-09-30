Anderson, Rev. Dr. Dennis A.
July 8, 1937 - September 23, 2021
Rev. Dr. Dennis A. Anderson died on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Forse Anderson; children, Kristin Anderson Ostrom and Charles Anderson; son-in-law, Michael Ostrom and daughter-in-law, Lindsey Holt Anderson; grandchildren: Joshua Ostrom, Clay Anderson, Colton Anderson and Cari Lynn Anderson; and brother, Gary Anderson and sister-in-law Mary Ann Anderson.
Dennis was born in Glenwood, Minnesota on July 8, 1937 and graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1959 and Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in 1963. Ordained as a Lutheran Pastor, he served congregations in Texas, Illinois and Nebraska before becoming Bishop of the Nebraska Synod from 1978-1990. He also served as President of Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio from 1990-2000.
SERVICE OF THANKSGIVING: Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1:30pm at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo Street, Omaha. Memorials may be sent to Serving Hands of Hope Foundation, 15533 Hanover Street, Bennington, NE 68007 or www.shohf.org
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.