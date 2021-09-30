Menu
Rev. Dr. Dennis A. Anderson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Anderson, Rev. Dr. Dennis A.

July 8, 1937 - September 23, 2021

Rev. Dr. Dennis A. Anderson died on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Forse Anderson; children, Kristin Anderson Ostrom and Charles Anderson; son-in-law, Michael Ostrom and daughter-in-law, Lindsey Holt Anderson; grandchildren: Joshua Ostrom, Clay Anderson, Colton Anderson and Cari Lynn Anderson; and brother, Gary Anderson and sister-in-law Mary Ann Anderson.

Dennis was born in Glenwood, Minnesota on July 8, 1937 and graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1959 and Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in 1963. Ordained as a Lutheran Pastor, he served congregations in Texas, Illinois and Nebraska before becoming Bishop of the Nebraska Synod from 1978-1990. He also served as President of Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio from 1990-2000.

SERVICE OF THANKSGIVING: Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1:30pm at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo Street, Omaha. Memorials may be sent to Serving Hands of Hope Foundation, 15533 Hanover Street, Bennington, NE 68007 or www.shohf.org.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
1:30p.m.
Saint Michael Lutheran Church
13232 Blondo Street, Omaha, NE
Having served as Assistant to Bishop Anderson for Youth, Young Adult, Campus, and Camping at the birth of the ELCA, had a profound impact on 33 years of active ministry Sincere sympathy to Barb and family,.
Rev Sue Sheffer-Meyer
Work
December 15, 2021
Pastor Anderson is my "first" memory of a pastor in my hometown of Grand Island. Mrs Anderson directed me in choir and she instilled my love of singing in church. My condolences to the family for their loss.
Diane Hansen
Other
October 18, 2021
Finest president that TLS ever had. I will always remember his support , encouragement, enthusiasm, and leadership. Rev. Janet Hatch Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Class of 1995 Presidential Scholar
Janet M Hatch
October 3, 2021
Thoughts & prayers with Denny's Family at this trying time !
Harlie Fogle
Other
October 2, 2021
May you take comfort in the memories and the family that surround you at this time. Thinking of you all as you celebrate Denny´s life today.
Mary Anderson Bohn
October 2, 2021
Dennis was a truly rare, noble and wise man, possessed of many gifts, not least of which was simple and tolerant love. I was blessed to know him for my entire adult life. Occasional family gatherings or happenstance encounters would allow our path to cross and whatever the occasion might have been, it was rendered brighter for having bumped into "Denny". IF life's meaning is measured by the impacts our respective passages yield, Denny's life was entirely well meant and splendidly spent. His presence will be missed. His countenance will abide. It is heartening to know that his reward is certain and that he will spend it well. Condolences to all who cherished the man. Rejoice in what you had and do not despair for that which is lost.
K.C. Engdahl
October 1, 2021
Dear Barb, it was a shock to put in Denny's name on google to check what he was up to and finding out that he has passed away. The two key pastors in my life, both mentors at different times, have passed away this year. (The other was my intern supervisor in Louisville, Ky, Tom Sauerman.) Both of you folks were (and ARE) very special to me, memories I hold dear. I'm 77 now, been a Quaker for past 18 years. My wife and I have lived on campus of Sierra Friends Center in Nevada City, Ca for the past 15 years. A 240 acre working farm that began as a four year high school and now continues with ongoing programs for all ages. The ELCA was richly blessed by all the different ways Denny put his shoulders to the plow, the lives he affected and the thousands who hold him in a special place in their hearts. What a rich, vibrant, energetic life. A true shepherd. I'll be sitting Silence tomorrow during the posted time for the service tomorrow. With Love and my deepest gratitude for the memories of you both I carry. Dean Olson
Dean Olson
Friend
October 1, 2021
Denny was an amazing person, a one of a kind man, who "walked the talk" on his faithful journey of life!! He invited me to Trinity Seminary and walked with me to graduation and beyond. His faith was a shining example of living in Christ's love. I will forever give thanks to God for his leadership, his mentorship, and his friendship. Prayers abound and thoughts surround Barb, Kristin and Charlie and all the "grands" . Almighty God, the source of all mercy and giver of all comfort, grant you peace as you mourn and yet rejoice in Denny's homecoming to Jesus!
Sharon [Shari] O'Brien
Friend
October 1, 2021
As a graduate of Trinity Seminary during Dennis' tenure, I have only the deepest affection and admiration for his service and ministry to us, especially those often referred to as late bloomers or second career types. Prayers abound for all those who love him and not embark on the grief journey. May it be filled with grace and cherished memories. Peace.
Reverend Deborah Conklin
School
September 30, 2021
