Dear Barb, it was a shock to put in Denny's name on google to check what he was up to and finding out that he has passed away. The two key pastors in my life, both mentors at different times, have passed away this year. (The other was my intern supervisor in Louisville, Ky, Tom Sauerman.) Both of you folks were (and ARE) very special to me, memories I hold dear. I'm 77 now, been a Quaker for past 18 years. My wife and I have lived on campus of Sierra Friends Center in Nevada City, Ca for the past 15 years. A 240 acre working farm that began as a four year high school and now continues with ongoing programs for all ages. The ELCA was richly blessed by all the different ways Denny put his shoulders to the plow, the lives he affected and the thousands who hold him in a special place in their hearts. What a rich, vibrant, energetic life. A true shepherd. I'll be sitting Silence tomorrow during the posted time for the service tomorrow. With Love and my deepest gratitude for the memories of you both I carry. Dean Olson

Dean Olson Friend October 1, 2021