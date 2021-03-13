Menu
Dennis M. Bender
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Bender, Dennis M.

November 22, 1942 - March 10, 2021

Survived by children: Shelly Bender, Scott Bender, and George Bender (Diana); two grandchildren: Xander and Bryanna; siblings: Fred Bender (Betsy), Jerry Bender, Mary Potmesil (Delbert), Peggy Cruver, and SharonAnn Bender; loving family of Ponca Hills Fire Department and all other Volunteer Fire Departments; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Preceded by wife, Patricia Bender; and brothers: Thomas and Patrick Bender.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Tuesday, March 16, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 215 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. VISITATION: Monday, 4-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, also at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun. Burial with Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Ponca Hills Fire Department Ambulance Fund.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Fort Calhoun, NE
Mar
15
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Fort Calhoun, NE
Mar
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
215 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, Denny was a friend of mine for many years, I met him in the Electrical business in 1992, I always looked up to him , admired his volunteer work as well,,wish I could have been there, unfortunately I was in the hospital for a procedure today... gonna miss him much!!!!
Tim Charf
March 16, 2021
Thank You for your many years of service. Ponca Hills truly lost a part of their family today. R.I.P.
Jason Rehder
March 16, 2021
R.I.P. Dennis. Thank you for your service on the fire department!
Dennis Wade
March 16, 2021
Thank you denny bender for making so many better then they knew they could be. You truly made a difference in this world. It was truly a blessing to me to have had you as one of my mentors. God bless you and your family.
Dana wiig
March 15, 2021
Denny was a great volunteer with the Lewis & Clark District BSA. We could always count on Denny showing up to help us. A great leader whom we all respected and will miss.
Randy Yates
March 15, 2021
It was a great pleasure to know you Denny. Life cut you short but at least you were doing something that you enjoyed. We will always have Elk Horn
Gayle Workman
March 15, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 15, 2021
Employees of Plasti-Products
March 14, 2021
