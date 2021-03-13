Bender, Dennis M.
November 22, 1942 - March 10, 2021
Survived by children: Shelly Bender, Scott Bender, and George Bender (Diana); two grandchildren: Xander and Bryanna; siblings: Fred Bender (Betsy), Jerry Bender, Mary Potmesil (Delbert), Peggy Cruver, and SharonAnn Bender; loving family of Ponca Hills Fire Department and all other Volunteer Fire Departments; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Preceded by wife, Patricia Bender; and brothers: Thomas and Patrick Bender.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Tuesday, March 16, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 215 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. VISITATION: Monday, 4-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, also at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun. Burial with Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Ponca Hills Fire Department Ambulance Fund.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.