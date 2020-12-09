Menu
Dennis Buse
FUNERAL HOME
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc - Wisner
1320 Ave E
Wisner, NE
Buse, Dennis

Age 72 - November 24, 2020

Of West Point, NE. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Genevieve Buse; and a sister, Virginia Buse. Survivors include his siblings, John and Kay Buse of Lincoln, NE, Jeanette and Ernie Belik of Washington, NE, Fr. Harold Buse, Luella Buse both of Omaha, NE, Richard and Lisa Buse of Surprise, NE, Marietta and Merlin Otte of West Point, NE, Ken and Irene Buse of Wisner, NE; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive Dennis.

Due to unforeseen circumstances the service for Dennis Buse age 72 of West Point, NE will be Private Family Graveside services only. The family suggests that memorials in Dennis' name be directed to the American Veterans Park in West Point, St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point and/or the Archdiocese of Omaha Seminarian Fund.

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788

402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very sorry when I read about the death of your brother, Father Buse. My prayers are with you and your family.
Daphne Ulveling
December 11, 2020
Jeanette and Ernie, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers during this most difficult time.
Catherine Welniak
December 9, 2020
