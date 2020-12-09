Buse, Dennis



Age 72 - November 24, 2020



Of West Point, NE. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Genevieve Buse; and a sister, Virginia Buse. Survivors include his siblings, John and Kay Buse of Lincoln, NE, Jeanette and Ernie Belik of Washington, NE, Fr. Harold Buse, Luella Buse both of Omaha, NE, Richard and Lisa Buse of Surprise, NE, Marietta and Merlin Otte of West Point, NE, Ken and Irene Buse of Wisner, NE; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive Dennis.



Due to unforeseen circumstances the service for Dennis Buse age 72 of West Point, NE will be Private Family Graveside services only. The family suggests that memorials in Dennis' name be directed to the American Veterans Park in West Point, St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point and/or the Archdiocese of Omaha Seminarian Fund.



